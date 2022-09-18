Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 709.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.3% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartist Inc. CA lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 262 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $123.53 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.