Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.58

Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 15265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Chimera Investment Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $116.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Chimera Investment’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 41,583 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 266.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 111,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 440,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

