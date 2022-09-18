Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Cigna by 6,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Insider Activity

Cigna Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,158 shares of company stock worth $11,581,956. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CI opened at $290.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.74. The stock has a market cap of $88.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $296.29.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

