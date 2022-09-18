Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404,858 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $21,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 3.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 3.4% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Citigroup by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citigroup Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

Shares of C stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average is $51.03. The stock has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $73.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

