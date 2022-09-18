Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Director Acquires $2,418,746.13 in Stock

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) Director Andrew Miles Snyder bought 208,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clarivate Price Performance

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $25.63.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLVT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,524,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 186,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 8.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 10.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

