Clarkson (LON:CKN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2,615.00

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,615 ($31.60) and last traded at GBX 2,625 ($31.72), with a volume of 11949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,710 ($32.75).

CKN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,380 ($40.84) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Clarkson in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,087.50 ($49.39).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,181.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,278.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £809.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,340.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

