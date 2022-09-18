Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,868 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $130,587,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,218,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,704,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $570,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,826 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,776 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CLF opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

