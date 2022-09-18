Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust reduced its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Boston Partners grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,931,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 106.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,677,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,529,000 after buying an additional 863,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after buying an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,912,000 after buying an additional 643,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth about $30,093,000.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $59.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.70.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
