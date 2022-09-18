Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust reduced its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Boston Partners grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,931,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 106.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,677,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,529,000 after buying an additional 863,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after buying an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,912,000 after buying an additional 643,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth about $30,093,000.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $59.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.