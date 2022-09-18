Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading 3.5% Higher

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.94. 99,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,808,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Noble Financial cut Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $800.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

