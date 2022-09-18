Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.63

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.63 and last traded at $40.71, with a volume of 1786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CGNX. TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cognex to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.42.

Cognex Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.19. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.70.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,018 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,727,000 after acquiring an additional 54,507 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 294,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,913,000 after acquiring an additional 139,887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,516,000 after acquiring an additional 26,799 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

