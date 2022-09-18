Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $60.85

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.85 and last traded at $61.46, with a volume of 18588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.04.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

