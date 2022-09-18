Cohn Robbins (NYSE:CRHC) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) rose 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.91 and last traded at $8.89. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,428,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRHC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohn Robbins by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

