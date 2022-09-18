Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Sells $697,303.23 in Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 38,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $697,303.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,574.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 4.4 %

COLL opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $590.11 million, a P/E ratio of -16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.86. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $123.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. Analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

