Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Sells $697,303.23 in Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 38,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $697,303.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,574.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 4.4 %
COLL opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $590.11 million, a P/E ratio of -16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.86. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $123.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. Analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.