Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 10500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Commerce Resources Trading Down 9.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.83 million and a PE ratio of -140.00.

Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in British Columbia.

