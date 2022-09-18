Comparing IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) and Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO)

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) and Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IAMGOLD and Paradigm Oil and Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAMGOLD 6 2 0 0 1.25 Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

IAMGOLD currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 131.09%. Given IAMGOLD’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe IAMGOLD is more favorable than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAMGOLD -19.95% 1.84% 1.07% Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IAMGOLD and Paradigm Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares IAMGOLD and Paradigm Oil and Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAMGOLD $1.15 billion 0.49 -$254.40 million ($0.54) -2.20 Paradigm Oil and Gas $3.32 billion 0.00 -$495.10 million N/A N/A

IAMGOLD has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Volatility & Risk

IAMGOLD has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paradigm Oil and Gas has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.9% of IAMGOLD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Paradigm Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IAMGOLD beats Paradigm Oil and Gas on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Pitangui project in Brazil; the Karita project located in Guinea; the Diakha-Siribaya project situated in Mali; and the Nelligan and Monster Lake projects located in Quebec, Canada. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of oil and gas properties. It holds interests in 4 oil and gas leases covering approximately 934 net mineral acres located in the Wichita and Navarro counties of Texas. The company is headquartered in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.

