Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,029 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,797,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,548 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,080,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,780,870,000 after purchasing an additional 611,927 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,524,330,000 after buying an additional 1,897,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,021,538,000 after buying an additional 219,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

