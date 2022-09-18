Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,865,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Southern comprises approximately 2.1% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $133,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in Southern by 3.7% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus increased their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

SO stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.73. The firm has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

