Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $396,000 Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.58.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $132.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $3.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

