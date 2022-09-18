Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SQM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $104.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $115.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.71%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.