Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $391,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 48,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 153,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,012,000 after purchasing an additional 28,948 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,937,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IWN opened at $141.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.60. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.55 and a 52-week high of $178.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

