Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,772 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 961.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 900.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Shopify by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 392.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shopify Trading Down 6.3 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $31.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $176.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile



Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

