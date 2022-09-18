ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $57,145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,631,930,000 after buying an additional 766,425 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $2,043,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $113.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.18 and a 200-day moving average of $100.90. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

