Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,947,238,000 after buying an additional 6,349,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,998,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,705,378,000 after buying an additional 1,209,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 661.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 661,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,009,000 after buying an additional 574,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $97.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.25. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.47 and a 200 day moving average of $95.17.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

