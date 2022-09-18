Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 5.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 356.7% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 29,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 93.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Copart to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Copart Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $110.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.16. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.14 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.