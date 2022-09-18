Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Copart by 78.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Copart by 58.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 91.5% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 897.4% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on Copart to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $110.10 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.79 and a 200-day moving average of $117.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.14 million. Copart had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

