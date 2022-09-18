Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $63,725.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,729.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $63,725.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,729.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 9,427 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $449,667.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,701.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,911. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of TENB opened at $37.21 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.24 and a 1-year high of $63.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Tenable had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $164.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $75.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.64.

Tenable Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.