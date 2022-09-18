Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 500.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.84.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.74.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

