Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 227.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LQD opened at $107.10 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.73 and a one year high of $136.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.56.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

