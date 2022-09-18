Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Capital World Investors boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,143,000 after buying an additional 2,906,014 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,292,000 after buying an additional 2,293,072 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 98.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,538 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,514,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,964 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $324,398,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LHX opened at $230.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.68.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

