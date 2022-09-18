Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $83.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.02. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $134.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

