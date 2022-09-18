Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $273,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 810.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $433.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $449.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.53. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $400.05 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

