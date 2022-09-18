Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $287,000 Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 30,791 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 231.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $48.80 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $61.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.87.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

