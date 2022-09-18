Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $349,000 Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.33. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.91. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.97 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

