Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Invests $169,000 in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in Vimeo by 252.3% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,296,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,200,000 after buying an additional 8,090,173 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,049,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,004,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,475,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Vimeo by 86.6% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,698,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,939,000 after buying an additional 1,716,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Price Performance

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $35.62.

About Vimeo

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $110.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

