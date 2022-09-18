Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Invests $169,000 in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in Vimeo by 252.3% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,296,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,200,000 after buying an additional 8,090,173 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,049,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,004,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,475,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Vimeo by 86.6% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,698,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,939,000 after buying an additional 1,716,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.
Vimeo Price Performance
Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $35.62.
About Vimeo
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vimeo (VMEO)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.