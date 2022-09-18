Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Invests $201,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGN stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.55. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. Equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

OGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

