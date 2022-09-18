Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Invests $283,000 in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIOO. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 114.1% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,169,000 after purchasing an additional 576,467 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,372,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 131.2% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 136,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 77,282 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 344.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after purchasing an additional 68,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,803,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $173.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.28. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $163.11 and a 52 week high of $223.78.

