Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $414,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $294,000. Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $933,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,782 shares of company stock valued at $19,331,841. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $171.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.15. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. MKM Partners began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.14.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.