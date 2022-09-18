Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 192 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,535,341,000 after buying an additional 17,612,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after buying an additional 10,040,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after buying an additional 6,018,962 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,259,001,000 after buying an additional 4,428,375 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 124.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,473,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $206.28 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.54. The company has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.