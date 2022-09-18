Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 227 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOH. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $79.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.75. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $92.38.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 33.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.53%.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $449,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,533,912.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

