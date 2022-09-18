Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Receives $34.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CEQP opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.43 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $32.96.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is presently -1,871.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

(Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.