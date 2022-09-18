CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,253,100 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 1,892,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,506.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CYAGF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CyberAgent in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CyberAgent in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

CyberAgent Price Performance

OTCMKTS CYAGF opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00. CyberAgent has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.51.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent ( OTCMKTS:CYAGF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.