Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Receives $109.05 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.05.

DQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 99.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 80.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period.

NYSE DQ opened at $56.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.30. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $81.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.25.

Daqo New Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

