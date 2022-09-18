Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 178.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,075 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE DAR opened at $73.22 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.