David I. Goulden Sells 150 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Booking Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,876.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,669.34 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,916.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2,044.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Booking to $2,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,550.37.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

