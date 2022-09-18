DCC (LON:DCC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4,717.00

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,717 ($57.00) and last traded at GBX 4,738 ($57.25), with a volume of 487279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,835 ($58.42).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($90.62) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of DCC to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 7,500 ($90.62) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($67.06) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DCC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,852 ($82.79).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,492.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,132.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,490.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

