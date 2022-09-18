Desjardins Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Empire (TSE:EMP)

Desjardins reiterated their buy rating on shares of Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Empire has a 12-month low of C$23.00 and a 12-month high of C$25.49.

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.89 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

