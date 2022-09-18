Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.53

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 1127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DSEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Diversey to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.22.

Get Diversey alerts:

Diversey Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $715.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.09 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSEY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Diversey by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,756,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,564,000 after buying an additional 841,173 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Diversey by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,779,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,544,000 after buying an additional 928,526 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Diversey by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,940,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,972,000 after buying an additional 777,387 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC increased its position in Diversey by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,224,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,976,000 after buying an additional 628,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Diversey by 19,023.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,020,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after buying an additional 3,004,574 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.