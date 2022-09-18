Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Short Interest Up 15.3% in August

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 7,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Doma news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 68,334 shares of Doma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $68,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,664,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,664,941. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 408,175 shares of company stock valued at $309,586 in the last three months. 33.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Doma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOMA. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Doma during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doma during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Doma in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Doma in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Doma in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Doma Trading Down 3.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOMA shares. Compass Point started coverage on Doma in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

DOMA opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $178.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.06. Doma has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Doma had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. The business had revenue of $123.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Doma will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Doma

(Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.