Dwight Moxie Sells 11,000 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $297,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,956.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.03. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 497.77%. The firm had revenue of $28.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 million. Research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

