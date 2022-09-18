Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,406,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,524 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $601,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 41.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 24.0% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 11.2% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.4% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 67.5% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 70,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,392,000 after buying an additional 28,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $157.64 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.78.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

